Skywatch: Watch Venus and Mars meet up after sundown

Venus completes an orbit every 225 days, and Mars every 687 days.
Since we view them from a moving platform that circles the sun every 365 days, close meet-ups in the sky (“conjunctions”) between our two nearest planetary neighbors are relatively rare.
Since Mars is a superior planet (i.e. its orbit is larger than earth’s), the angle between it and the sun (its “solar elongation”) can range from zero to 180 degrees. Venus, an inferior planet, is always less than 47 degrees from the sun. So, Venus-Mars conjunctions can only occur when Mars’s solar elongation is less than 47 degrees.
On Monday, July 12, Venus and Mars will both be 28 degrees east of the sun. Mars will be 74% further from earth than Venus, and 230% further from the sun than Venus. Together with Mars’s smaller size and lower reflectivity that means the Red Planet will appear over 200 times fainter than the brilliant Venus (the “Evening Star”).
To see them, look to the west-northwest starting around 9:45 p.m.
Venus should be readily visible against the twilight. As the sky darkens, look to the lower left of Venus for dimmer, ruddy Mars. When it comes into view, less than half a degree (the width of a pencil at arm’s length) will separate the two., with a thin crescent moon to the upper left. By 10:50 p.m. both planets will have set.
For telescope owners, both planets will easily fit in a single field of view at low power, with the 87% illuminated gibbous Venus spanning three times the diameter of the 98% illuminated gibbous Mars. These two planets haven’t appeared this close together in the sky since October 5, 2017, and won’t again until November 24, 2027.
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.
