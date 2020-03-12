Skywatch: Watch Mars brush past two planets this month
SKYWATCH

Skywatch: Watch Mars brush past two planets this month

Venus, the brightest planet, has been garnering all the attention lately, dominating the western sky after sundown. But three planets in the morning sky are about to put on their own show.

Saturn emerged from the sun’s glare around Presidents’ Day to join Jupiter and Mars in the southeast, pre-dawn sky. All three of these planets are further from the sun than earth, and thus orbit more slowly. That means all three appear to be moving westward relative to the sun, so each day they rise a little earlier relative to sunrise, even as the sun rises earlier as we head toward summer. Mars is currently rising around 4 a.m., Jupiter around 5:15 a.m., and Saturn around 5:45 a.m.

Planets move eastward as they orbit, but at different rates. Mars is the fastest of the three, and currently furthest west, which means it will be overtaking Jupiter and Saturn in the days ahead.

Mars and Jupiter will be in conjunction on March 20, separated by less than a pinkie’s width at arm’s length. Look for them very low in the southeast at 6 a.m.; Jupiter is the brighter of the two, with reddish Mars almost directly below. Saturn sits a little less than a palm’s width at arm’s length to the lower left of both, and slightly brighter than Mars.

On March 30, Mars passes under Saturn, nearly as close as it did Jupiter 11 days prior. To see this conjunction in a dark sky, look between 5 a.m. (when both planets will have risen) and 5:45 a.m. (when morning twilight begins).

Slower-moving Jupiter will overtake Saturn, but not until Dec. 21. That’s one to mark on your calendar: Jupiter and Saturn will be closer together than they’ve been since 1623.

Next column: Venus meets the daughters of Atlas.

Chris Anderson

Chris Anderson, Skywatch Columnist

Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.

Sky calendar through March 25:

Planets:

One hour after sunset:

Venus: W, mid-sky.

One hour before sunrise:

Mars: SE, very low. Extremely close to Jupiter March 20.

Saturn: SE, very low

Jupiter: SE, very low

Moon: Last quarter 3:34 a.m. March 16. Close to Jupiter and Mars March 18. New moon 3:28 a.m. March 214.

Other data: Vernal Equinox (sun directly over equator) 9:50 p.m. March 19.

