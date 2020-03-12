Skywatch: Watch Mars brush past two planets this month

Venus, the brightest planet, has been garnering all the attention lately, dominating the western sky after sundown. But three planets in the morning sky are about to put on their own show.

Saturn emerged from the sun’s glare around Presidents’ Day to join Jupiter and Mars in the southeast, pre-dawn sky. All three of these planets are further from the sun than earth, and thus orbit more slowly. That means all three appear to be moving westward relative to the sun, so each day they rise a little earlier relative to sunrise, even as the sun rises earlier as we head toward summer. Mars is currently rising around 4 a.m., Jupiter around 5:15 a.m., and Saturn around 5:45 a.m.

Planets move eastward as they orbit, but at different rates. Mars is the fastest of the three, and currently furthest west, which means it will be overtaking Jupiter and Saturn in the days ahead.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Mars and Jupiter will be in conjunction on March 20, separated by less than a pinkie’s width at arm’s length. Look for them very low in the southeast at 6 a.m.; Jupiter is the brighter of the two, with reddish Mars almost directly below. Saturn sits a little less than a palm’s width at arm’s length to the lower left of both, and slightly brighter than Mars.