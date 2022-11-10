Skywatch: Viewing earth from a wobbling moon

If all goes according to plan, NASA’s uncrewed Artemis I rocket will launch to the moon this Sunday night, the next step towards establishing a lunar colony after a half-century hiatus from human exploration of our nearest celestial neighbor.

NASA’s current (likely optimistic) timeline aims to establish a lunar surface outpost by the end of this decade. Astronauts living on the moon for extended periods—much like astronauts on the International Space Station today—will become accustomed to Earth as a permanent fixture overhead.

Since the same side of the moon always faces Earth, near-side lunar astronauts will see Earth perpetually above the horizon, while the sun and stars take two weeks to rise, cross from horizon to horizon, and set.

Over the course of 29.5 days (a “synodic month”), Earth will cycle through a full set of phases from new (too close to the sun to see), to full, and back to new again, but neither rise nor set. However, a discerning lunar sky watcher would notice that Earth does not remain perfectly fixed in the sky.

Because the moon’s rotational axis is not perfectly perpendicular to its orbital plane, Earth would bob north and south about seven degrees each 360 degree orbit (27.3 days, a “sidereal month”). And, because the moon’s orbit is not perfectly circular, Earth (roughly four times larger than the moon looks to us) would shimmy east-west about eight degrees while appearing to grow and shrink over 27.55 days (the “anomalistic month.”)

From Earth, all this lunar wobbling (called “libration”) allows us to see about 59% of the lunar surface without ever having to leave the planet. For now, only 27 humans (the astronauts of nine Apollo missions) have glimpsed the remaining 41% firsthand.

Next column: The best time to view Mars in a telescope.

Sky calendar through November 23 Planets One hour after sunset: Saturn: S, mid-sky

Jupiter: SE, mid-sky One hour before sunrise: Mars: W, mid-sky Moon Close to Mars 11/11.

Last quarter 6:27 a.m. 11/16.

New moon 4:57 p.m. 11/23. Other data: Annual Leonid meteor shower peaks 11/18. Most meteors visible 12:30 to 6:00 a.m. in E, but nearby moon washes out all but the brightest of this weak shower.