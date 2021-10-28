Skywatch: Venus is poised for a telescope transformation

Bright planets are great targets for beginning telescope owners, because they’re both easy to spot and they change visibly as they orbit.

In a telescope Venus, currently visible as the “Evening Star” low in the southwest around 7:30 p.m., transforms dramatically as it circles the sun, largely because its distance from Earth ranges so widely. Venus’s minimum distance, about 23 million miles, is nearly seven times closer than its maximum distance. Only Mars surpasses it, coming a little more than seven times closer at its minimum distance than at its maximum.

However, Venus does something Mars can’t: As an inferior planet (i.e. closer to the sun than Earth), it displays a full set of phases from full to new and back again. As a superior planet (further from the sun than Earth), Mars only ranges from full to a 90 percent gibbous phase.

The view of Venus in a telescope transforms from a smallish round (full) dot to a relatively large (seven times larger), thin crescent. The last time Venus was full—when it was on the far side of the sun—was mid-March; its crescent phase will culminate in late December.

Venus’s phases, unlike the moon’s, aren’t very evenly spaced in time. When Venus reaches its maximum separation from the sun tomorrow, its phase will be last quarter, seven months after it was full. It will be new (lost in solar glare) just over two months from now, as it zips between the sun and the slower moving Earth.

What this all means is, if you haven’t looked at Venus in a telescope lately, now’s the time. Its apparent size will increase, and its crescent narrow, as the year’s end approaches, rapidly enough to be noticeable from week to week.

Next column: A near-miss, late night lunar eclipse.

Sky calendar through Nov. 10 Planets: One hour after sunset: Venus: SW, very low Saturn: S, mid-sky Jupiter: SSE, mid-sky One hour before sunrise: Mercury: E, extremely low (before 11/5) Moon: Last quarter 2:05 p.m. 10/28. Above Mercury 11/3. New moon 3:14 p.m. 11/4. Other data: Daylight saving time ends 2 a.m. 11/7 (set clocks back one hour).

Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho's Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls.

