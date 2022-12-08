Skywatch: Two constellations representing real and mythical places

The 88 official constellations comprise 29 inanimate objects, fourteen humanoids, nine birds, eight mythical creatures, and a handful of canines, fish, felines, and other animals. But there are also two representing geographical features.

The largest is Eridanus, the River, beginning at Cursa, the star to the upper right of Orion’s blue-white foot, Rigel, and winding its way southward to the ninth brightest star in the sky, Achernar (which is too far south to be seen from Idaho). Eridanus is one of forty-eight constellations that Greek astronomer Claudius Ptolemy listed in his 2nd Century celestial compendium, the Almagest.

Eridanus’ mythological origins are complicated. Its name may derive from an ancient southern Babylonian city surrounded by marshes and associated with their god of fresh water springs. One Greek myth described Eridanus’ meanders as the chaotic path of Phaeton, the son of Helios, who lacked the strength to control his father’s sun chariot and scorched both heaven and earth before being struck dead with a lightning bolt by Zeus.

“Eridanos” was also the Greek name for Italy’s longest river, the Po, where Phaeton’s scorched body was eventually quenched. So, Eridanus straddles the line between myth and reality.

The other geographical constellation is Mensa, representing Table Mountain, which overlooks Cape Town, South Africa, where French Astronomer Nicolas-Louis de Lacaille cataloged Southern Celestial Hemisphere stars in 1763. Because these stars are not in the Almagest (being never visible from Greece), Lacaille invented fourteen constellations to fill in this “undefined” region.

Most of Lacaille’s constellations represent 18th century technology, including a telescope, microscope, and pendulum clock. Lacalle invented Mensa, second closest constellation to the South Celestial Pole (and thus only visible from locations south of the northern tropics) to commemorate Table Mountain’s prominence on the skyline north of Cape Town.

Next column: Astronomy highlights in 2023.

Sky calendar through December 22 Planets One hour after sunset: Saturn: SSW, low

Jupiter: SSE, mid-sky

Mars: ENE, low One hour before sunrise: Mars: WNW, extremely low Moon Last quarter 1:56 a.m. 12/16. Other data: Earliest sunset of 2022 5:01 p.m. 12/9.

Winter solstice (shortest day/longest night/most southerly sun of 2022) 2:48 p.m. 12/21.