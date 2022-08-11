Skywatch: Transforming the constellations from folklore to functionality

In most people’s minds, a constellation is a pattern of stars with ancient mythological origins. But, one hundred years ago this month, the constellations became something very different.

The International Astronomical Union, best known as the agency that “demoted” Pluto, held its first general assembly in May 1922, at which it was agreed that the constellations needed to be formally defined (some astronomers had attempted to create new constellations as recently as 41 years earlier). American astronomer Henry Norris Russell proposed a list of 88 constellations at the meeting, along with three-letter abbreviations for each, which was officially adopted.

Russell published the list in a letter dated August 28, 1922, in Popular Astronomy magazine, explaining that the abbreviations were inspired by the two-letter abbreviations for the chemical elements.

Once this list was codified, the next step was to define the constellations’ boundaries, a task assigned to Belgian astronomer Eugene Delporte, and ratified at the IAU’s third general assembly in 1930. At long last, ambiguity regarding to which constellation a celestial body belonged was forever eradicated. In effect, constellations were transformed from vaguely-defined star patterns to contiguous areas on the celestial sphere (akin to states of the USA) that extend to infinity, subdividing the sky into 88 “provinces.”

For example, the Milky Way’s giant neighbor, the Great Andromeda Galaxy, is so named because it lies within the borders of Andromeda, the Chained Princess. The fact that it is millions of light years beyond the stars the ancients chose to represent Princess Andromeda is irrelevant.

Most of the abbreviations comprise the first three letters of their constellations’ names, except when their first three letters are identical. So, Cancer is “Cnc,” Canes Venatici is “CVn,” and Canis Major and Minor are “CMa” and “CMi,” respectively.