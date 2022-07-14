Skywatch: This faint star squashes the flat earth model

If you had told me when I began my career as a science communicator that twenty-eight years later I would be explaining how we know the earth isn’t flat, I would have looked at you like you were from Neptune. And yet, here we are.

I presume that most readers of this column don’t need convincing. My motivation is to offer a concise argument for those going toe-to-toe with an intransigent flat-earther.

While flat-earthers are suspiciously reluctant to describe their “model” in detail, most apparently subscribe to an azimuthal equidistant projection (cf. the UN flag), with a central North Pole from which lines of longitude radiate, and encircled by the equator half-way from the Pole to the “ice wall” (the coast of Antarctica.)

Sigma Octantis is a faint star that sits almost directly above the South Pole (antipodal to Polaris), visible on any clear night in the Southern Hemisphere. Around June 21st, when nights are longest, southern Chileans and western Australians can both see Sigma Octantis unmoving, due south, at the same moment.

On a flat earth, these observers would face diametrically opposed directions, raising the question: How can the same star lie in two directions at once? In fact, the flat earth model requires Sigma Octantis to lie in a unique direction for every longitude, occupying an infinite number of locations at once.

This inherent contradiction stems from the fact that the flat earth model inverts half the planet. You are asked to believe that, for the Southern Hemisphere, up is literally down.

What’s mind-boggling is that such observations can easily be confirmed or refuted by phoning two people you trust living at different longitudes south of the equator. The fact that flat-earthers are unwilling to do so speaks volumes.

