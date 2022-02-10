Skywatch: These stars memorialize fallen heroes

There’s an iconic scene in “Apollo 13,” when Commander James Lovell (Tom Hanks) realizes he can use Earth’s limb as a reference point during an engine burn to correct his ailing spacecraft’s errant trajectory.

What this hints at is the fact that the Apollo crews spent hundreds of hours in a planetarium learning celestial navigation. To be sure they’d always know their orientation, they memorized thirty-six bright stars scattered around the sky.

Sometime in 1966, astronaut “Gus” Grissom noted that two of these stars had relatively unfamiliar names, and another had no traditional name at all. To make their task easier, he labeled them “Navi, Regor, and Dnoces” on their training charts as a practical joke: The nicknames were reversals of his middle name (“Ivan”), and fellow crewmen Roger Chaffee and Ed White II’s first name and generational suffix (“second”), respectively.

After Grissom, Chaffee, and White perished in the tragic Apollo 1 launch pad fire (55 years ago last month), subsequent Apollo crews continued to use Grissom’s japing star names in tribute to their fallen comrades. You can even find them on some star charts today.

Navi is easy to find: It’s the middle star of the familiar “W” of Cassiopeia, currently very high in the northwest at 7:30 p.m. Dnoces is a little harder to locate, as the uppermost of the two toes on Ursa Major’s front paw, high in the northeast. Regor is slightly too far south to be seen from Idaho.

The International Astronomical Union formally designated Dnoces as “Talitha” (its traditional name) in 2016, but has yet to assign official names to Regor (Gamma Velorum) or Navi (Gamma Cassiopeiae), despite them being the thirtieth and eighty-ninth brightest stars in the heavens, respectively.

Next column: How the James Webb Space Telescope cheats Kepler’s Laws of Planetary Motion.

Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 208-732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.

