Skywatch: There’s only one color a star can’t be

Here’s a deceptively simple question: At its most basic level, where does light come from?

The deceptively simple answer is: “jiggling electric charges.” A light bulb, whether incandescent, fluorescent or LED, uses electricity to oscillate electrons at frequencies which make them emit electromagnetic radiation (i.e. light) that our eyes can detect.

Light’s color is simply how frequently its parent electrons were jiggling. Luminous bodies like stars contain innumerable electrons moving at an infinite variety of speeds, emitting an infinite variety of colors, i.e. a spectrum.

At any given temperature, there is an electron frequency more common than others. Our eyes see light of that frequency as the star’s color. So, a red star (such as Arcturus, currently low in the west-northwest at 8:30 p.m.) is simply a star with more electrons jiggling 252 trillion times per second than at any other frequency, corresponding to a surface temperature of 7,260° F.