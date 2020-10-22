Skywatch: There’s only one color a star can’t be

Here’s a deceptively simple question: At its most basic level, where does light come from?
The deceptively simple answer is: “jiggling electric charges.” A light bulb, whether incandescent, fluorescent or LED, uses electricity to oscillate electrons at frequencies which make them emit electromagnetic radiation (i.e. light) that our eyes can detect.
Light’s color is simply how frequently its parent electrons were jiggling. Luminous bodies like stars contain innumerable electrons moving at an infinite variety of speeds, emitting an infinite variety of colors, i.e. a spectrum.
At any given temperature, there is an electron frequency more common than others. Our eyes see light of that frequency as the star’s color. So, a red star (such as Arcturus, currently low in the west-northwest at 8:30 p.m.) is simply a star with more electrons jiggling 252 trillion times per second than at any other frequency, corresponding to a surface temperature of 7,260° F.
Star colors are subtle, however, because stars send us every color of the rainbow in lesser amounts, along with their dominant color. Vega, currently very high in the west at 8:30 p.m. is hot enough (16,820° F) that it sends more invisible ultraviolet light our way than it does visible colors. The visible light from Vega peaks in the violet, but the human eye is more sensitive to blue than violet, so it looks blue. The sun, strictly speaking, is a yellow-green star, but the green isn’t strong enough compared to other colors to stand out.
The one color stars can’t be is purple, for the simple reason that they’d have to be sending us more red and blue light than the colors in between. To do this, they’d need to have two spectral peaks, corresponding to two different temperatures at the same time.
Next column: Bringing space rocks to Earth.
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.
