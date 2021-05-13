Skywatch: The South Pole star squashes the flat earth

Incredibly, while astronauts orbit the earth every day, some people deny that our planet is a sphere.
Believing in a flat, disk-shaped earth, with the continents arranged around the North Pole like the United Nations’ emblem, requires a breathtaking denial of easily-verified facts.
In the 4th century BC, Aristotle’s arguments for a spherical earth included the fact that southern stars visible from Egypt could not be seen from Europe. Flat earthers claim that atmospheric refraction (air’s subtle bending of starlight) is the explanation, while declining to provide a detailed description of why or how the bending would magically be extreme enough to rival any funhouse mirror.
That’s not all. As 800 million people living south of the equator can attest, not only is Polaris never seen above the horizon from the Southern Hemisphere, but the stars appear to turn clockwise (the opposite direction as in the north) around Sigma Octantis, the faint “South Star” that remains fixed, all night, every night.
Warping the globe into a flat disk requires increasing distortion of reality the further south you go, until you are asked to believe that up is literally down. In the flat earth model, “south” is a different direction for every longitude: Brazilians’ south is 180 degrees from Australians’ south. How can Sigma Octantis perpetually appear due south from every longitude, unless the sky’s South Pole is the same direction for everyone, as from the surface of a globe?
Another of Aristotle’s proofs of earth’s spherical shape is that, no matter how the planet is turned, during lunar eclipses its shadow on the moon always has a curved edge. You can see for yourself on Wednesday morning, May 26, from 3:45 a.m. until the moon sets — still partially eclipsed — at 6:11 a.m.
