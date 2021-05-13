Skywatch: The South Pole star squashes the flat earth

Incredibly, while astronauts orbit the earth every day, some people deny that our planet is a sphere.

Believing in a flat, disk-shaped earth, with the continents arranged around the North Pole like the United Nations’ emblem, requires a breathtaking denial of easily-verified facts.

In the 4th century BC, Aristotle’s arguments for a spherical earth included the fact that southern stars visible from Egypt could not be seen from Europe. Flat earthers claim that atmospheric refraction (air’s subtle bending of starlight) is the explanation, while declining to provide a detailed description of why or how the bending would magically be extreme enough to rival any funhouse mirror.

That’s not all. As 800 million people living south of the equator can attest, not only is Polaris never seen above the horizon from the Southern Hemisphere, but the stars appear to turn clockwise (the opposite direction as in the north) around Sigma Octantis, the faint “South Star” that remains fixed, all night, every night.