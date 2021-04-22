Skywatch: The largest constellations sprawl across springtime skies

Sky calendar through May 12

Planets:

One hour after sunset:

Mars: W, mid-sky

Mercury: WNW, extremely low (after April 30)

One hour before sunrise:

Saturn: SE, low

Jupiter: SE, low

Moon: Full moon, 9:31 p.m. April 26. Close to Mars, April 16. Last quarter, 1:50 p.m. May 3. Under Saturn, May 3. Near Jupiter, May 4 and 5. New moon, 1 p.m. May 11.

Other data: Annual Eta Aquariid meteor shower peaks May 6. Look ESE before 4:30 a.m.