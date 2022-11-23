Skywatch: The best views of Mars aren’t all about its distance

In August 2003, Mars was unusually close to earth, spawning a viral e-mail that reappeared annually for nearly a decade afterwards, claiming the Red Planet would look as large as a full moon in August.

Of course, Mars never appears larger than a point of light, let alone a full moon. But its apparent size in a telescope varies dramatically between when it’s closest and farthest.

Mars gets closest when earth is between Mars and the sun, so they appear in opposite directions, a configuration known as “opposition” which happens every 780 days on average.

If planets’ orbits were circles, Mars’ opposition distance wouldn’t change. But planets' orbits are elliptical, Mars’ much more so than earth’s. Oppositions when Mars is near its closest point to the sun (perihelion, as in 2003) bring it much closer than oppositions that fall when Mars lies near its farthest point from the sun (aphelion).

Successive perihelic oppositions of Mars occur in late summer, either 15 or 17 years apart. A months-long global dust storm thwarted telescope views during the last one, in late July, 2018.

But Mars’ distance isn’t the only factor that affects its telescopic clarity. Earth’s tilted axis always puts Mars low in our southern sky in late summer, and its light traverses a longer path through the atmosphere, blurring the view.

Mars’ next close approach, on November 30, will be 42% farther than 2018’s perihelic opposition. But it will be near its highest possible point in our sky, with only 37% as much atmosphere to look through. It’s quite possible that this year’s views will surpass what they might’ve been in 2018, sans dust storms.

A final note: because Mars is approaching aphelion while earth is nearing perihelion, Mars’ opposition falls on December 7.

Next column: Constellations that represent geographical features.

Sky calendar through December 7 Planets: One hour after sunset: Saturn: S, low

Jupiter: SE, mid-sky

Mars: ENE, very low One hour before sunrise: Mars: WNW, low Moon: Near Saturn 11/27-28.

First quarter 7:36 a.m. 11/30.

Close to Jupiter 12/1.

Occults (covers) Mars 7:47 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. 12/7.

Full moon 9:08 p.m. 12/7.