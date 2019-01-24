Every planet except Neptune can be seen without a telescope, ranging from easy to difficult. Here’s how:
Venus, the brightest planet, is far enough from the sun to see 70 percent of the time. Currently it’s the brilliant “Morning Star.”
Jupiter is brighter than any star, away from the sun seven-eighths of the time. It stands to the right of Venus at present.
While conspicuously reddish-orange, Mars at its dimmest barely outshines the Big Dipper’s stars; at its brightest, it’s second only to Venus. It’s out of the sun’s glare 84 percent of the time. Currently, it’s the brightest object in the southwest after sundown.
Saturn, pale yellow and medium bright, is easily mistaken for a star (except, like all planets, it doesn’t twinkle). It spends twelve percent of its time lost in the sun, from which it’s just now emerging into the pre-dawn east-southeast.
Mercury is challenging, out of solar glare only twelve weeks total each year. It will next appear in bright evening twilight in the west in the last week of February and first week of March.
Uranus, barely visible to skilled observers, is much easier with binoculars. Luckily, Mars helps out on February 12th, when the two planets will lie within the same binoculars field of view: Mars, Uranus, and a background star (similar in brightness as Uranus), will form an inverted triangle as seen through binoculars, with bright red-orange Mars on the right, and dim, pale-green Uranus on the bottom. Unfortunately, Mars’s glare will likely make Uranus impossible to see without an optical aid.
Finally, for those still clinging to Pluto’s erstwhile planethood:
You’ll need a fairly large telescope, dark skies, a detailed star chart, and good astronomy skills (or a well-calibrated computerized telescope) to see it, currently easiest in summertime.
Next column: The moon’s daily changes.
