Skywatch: Stars with unseen partners

Mizar, the second star in the Big Dipper’s handle, is a well-known double star, with a faint companion visible to the sharp-eyed, named Alcor. But most double stars cannot be resolved so easily.
Telescopes reveal thousands of stars with companions. If they orbit each other, it’s called a visual binary, while a chance alignment of stars at different distances is a visual double.
Mizar was the first star discovered to be two stars (Mizar A and B), now known to be a co-orbiting binary pair, in 1617. In 1889, Doppler shifts were found in the light of Mizar A via the fledgling science of spectroscopy (precise analysis of stellar colors), revealing it to be the first known co-orbiting stellar pair too close together to see separately (a spectroscopic binary), of which about 4,000 are now known. (Mizar B was later found to be a spectroscopic binary, too.)
Rarely, stellar duplicity is discovered through occultation. Stars are so distant that, when an intervening body (e.g. the moon or an asteroid) covers (occults) it, its light disappears essentially instantaneously. If what appears to be a single star is actually double, its light will disappear in two steps.
Six weeks ago, at CSI’s Centennial Observatory, I observed an asteroid occult a star in Monoceros (the Unicorn), east of Orion, for 12 seconds, during which the star’s light disappeared and reappeared in two steps, revealing it to be a previously-unknown double, roughly 20 times too close together for a typical telescope to resolve.
In lieu of spectroscopic analysis revealing a periodic Doppler shift in the stars’ spectrum, we don’t know if this is a chance alignment or a true binary pair. But this serendipitous discovery has added one more to the list of unresolved double stars.
Next column: Determining a star’s diameter.
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.