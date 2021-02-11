Skywatch: Stars with unseen partners

Mizar, the second star in the Big Dipper’s handle, is a well-known double star, with a faint companion visible to the sharp-eyed, named Alcor. But most double stars cannot be resolved so easily.

Telescopes reveal thousands of stars with companions. If they orbit each other, it’s called a visual binary, while a chance alignment of stars at different distances is a visual double.

Mizar was the first star discovered to be two stars (Mizar A and B), now known to be a co-orbiting binary pair, in 1617. In 1889, Doppler shifts were found in the light of Mizar A via the fledgling science of spectroscopy (precise analysis of stellar colors), revealing it to be the first known co-orbiting stellar pair too close together to see separately (a spectroscopic binary), of which about 4,000 are now known. (Mizar B was later found to be a spectroscopic binary, too.)

Rarely, stellar duplicity is discovered through occultation. Stars are so distant that, when an intervening body (e.g. the moon or an asteroid) covers (occults) it, its light disappears essentially instantaneously. If what appears to be a single star is actually double, its light will disappear in two steps.