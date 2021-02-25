Skywatch: Star sizes are calculated, not measured

With very few exceptions, stars are so distant that even powerful telescopes see them only as dimensionless specks of light. How, then, can we know their sizes?
Fortunately, there’s a simple relationship between a star’s temperature, how much light it emits, and its size. So, once a star’s temperature and luminosity are known, its size is easily calculated.
Stars emit all colors of the rainbow, to varying degrees. By passing starlight through a prism, we can measure how bright each color is. The brightest color is dictated by temperature: red stars are cooler and blue stars are hotter. At 9930 degrees, our sun’s surface emits more yellow-green light than any other color.
Luminosity is a bit trickier. Measuring how much light a telescope receives from a given star is easy, but we must know its distance to calculate its total energy output (a distant, luminous star may appear just as bright as a close, dim star). The nearest stars’ distances are measured by triangulation, using earth’s orbital diameter as a surveyor’s baseline; methods for measuring more distant stars are inherently less accurate. So, unsurprisingly, we know the diameters of nearby stars best.
Stars in co-orbiting pairs can provide another means of measuring their sizes, provided their orbit is near enough to edge-on that the stars eclipse each other each orbit. Although they appear as a single star in the telescope, the way their combined light varies during the eclipses can allow a calculation of their relative sizes.
In practice, things can be a little messier than just described.
Unseen dust along the line-of-sight to a star can preferentially absorb some colors in its spectrum and dim the star, skewing our measurements of both its temperature and luminosity for which corrections are required.
