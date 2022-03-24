Skywatch: Spot the constellation of the crow

The modern list of 88 constellations was compiled at the first General Assembly of the International Astronomical Union, in 1922. The newest of the constellations date from the late 18th century, while the oldest took shape over three millennia ago in ancient Mesopotamia.

Among the latter is Corvus, the Crow. This constellation’s moderately bright stars form a small quadrilateral in a relatively empty patch of sky, currently low in the southeast at 10 p.m.

While Claudius Ptolemy included it in his list of 48 Greek constellations published ca. 150 AD, the Greek tradition derives from a Babylonian raven constellation, catalogued in 1100 BC (although likely much older). The Babylonian bird was sacred to their rain god, since it rose heliacally (that is, shortly before morning twilight) in autumn, when the annual rainy season began.

Greek myths of the crow tie it to Apollo. In one story, Apollo sent a crow to fetch water from a spring. On the way, the crow came upon a fig tree, and decided to wait until the figs had ripened before completing his task. To explain his tardiness, the wily corvid lied that a snake had stood in his way. Seeing through the deception, Apollo hurled the crow into the sky above Hydra, the Water Snake (the largest constellation, also with a Babylonian precedent), forever preventing him from returning to earth to drink or rest.

In another tale, Corvus was turned from white to black by an enraged Apollo after learning of his lover’s infidelity from the tattle-tale crow.

Corvus’ brightest star (atop the quadrilateral as it rises) is Gienah, derived from Arabic for “the crow’s right wing.” In a telescope it’s a challenging binary, with a very close companion 700 times fainter than the primary.

Next column: Lots of craters, all in a row.

Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 208-732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.

Sky calendar through April 13 Planets: One hour after sunset: No planets visible. One hour before sunrise: Venus: ESE, very low. Very close to Saturn 3/29. Saturn: ESE, very low. Very close to Venus 3/29. Extremely close to Mars 4/4-5. Mars: ESE, very low. Extremely close to Saturn 4/4-5. Moon: Last quarter 11:37 p.m. 3/24. Close to Saturn, Venus, and Mars 3/28. New moon 12:24 a.m. 4/1. First quarter 12:48 a.m. 4/9.

