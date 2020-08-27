Skywatch: Spot the Celestial Eagle

Among the 88 constellations tiling the celestial sphere, it should come as no surprise that the most common type of creature is birds. No fewer than one in 10 members of the heavenly menagerie are feathered beasts, both real and mythical.
High in the south at 10 p.m. this time of year soars one of these astronomical avians, Aquila, the Eagle. Its brightest star, blue-white Altair (from Arabic “An-nisr al-ta’ir,” the Flying Eagle), is the 12th brightest star visible from earth in the nighttime sky. (Don’t confuse it with brighter, blue-white Vega, nearly straight overhead.)
Altair sits between two moderately bright stars, Alshain (below) and Tarazed (above). Their names both derive from Arabic for “balance,” because they flank Altair like the pans of a scale. Today, Altair is usually interpreted as the eagle’s throat, with Alshain and Tarazed its shoulders. The placement of an eagle in this part of the sky probably dates back to the ancient Babylonian tradition, dating back at least to 1000 BC.
But the ancient Romans saw it differently.
In 132 A.D., the emperor Hadrian (76-138 AD) fashioned a new constellation from the stars below Altair to honor his lover, a youth named Antinous who died tragically at nineteen. To Hadrian, choosing stars near Aquila was appropriate, with the eagle representing the bird sent by Jupiter, King of the Gods, to carry Antinous to Olympus, where he became the gods’ immortal cupbearer.
Perhaps in an effort to sanitize this story for early 20th-century mores, the stars of Antinous were subsumed into Aquila when the International Astronomical Union formalized the constellation’s boundaries in 1930. Today, Antinous’s stars are seen as Aquila’s lower wing, the eagle having grown compared with its Roman forebear to incorporate them.
Next column: Measuring solar system distances with light.
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.
