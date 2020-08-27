Skywatch: Spot the Celestial Eagle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Among the 88 constellations tiling the celestial sphere, it should come as no surprise that the most common type of creature is birds. No fewer than one in 10 members of the heavenly menagerie are feathered beasts, both real and mythical.

High in the south at 10 p.m. this time of year soars one of these astronomical avians, Aquila, the Eagle. Its brightest star, blue-white Altair (from Arabic “An-nisr al-ta’ir,” the Flying Eagle), is the 12th brightest star visible from earth in the nighttime sky. (Don’t confuse it with brighter, blue-white Vega, nearly straight overhead.)

Altair sits between two moderately bright stars, Alshain (below) and Tarazed (above). Their names both derive from Arabic for “balance,” because they flank Altair like the pans of a scale. Today, Altair is usually interpreted as the eagle’s throat, with Alshain and Tarazed its shoulders. The placement of an eagle in this part of the sky probably dates back to the ancient Babylonian tradition, dating back at least to 1000 BC.

But the ancient Romans saw it differently.