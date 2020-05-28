Skywatch: Some asteroids share planets’ orbits

On Jan. 1, 1801, Sicilian astronomer Giuseppe Piazzi discovered Ceres, the first known asteroid. For the next 105 years, each subsequent asteroid — 587 in all — was found to orbit no further from the sun than the Main Belt between Mars and Jupiter. Number 588, found by German astronomy Max Wolf, orbited not only completely outside the Main Belt, but shared Jupiter’s orbit.
Named (588) Achilles, it was the first known “Trojan” asteroid, predicted 134 years earlier by French mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange. Lagrange calculated that leading and trailing planets by 60 degrees are points where the gravitational forces of the sun and the planet would be balanced by centrifugal force. Any small body near these “Lagrangian points” could oscillate about them indefinitely.
Being the largest planet (and bordering on the Main Belt), it’s not surprising that Jupiter has amassed the largest collection of Trojans, currently numbering 8,151 (with 2020 HC3, the most recently discovered, having been found just last month). In a nod to mythology, Jupiter’s leading Trojans are called the “Greek camp,” while those following are the “Trojan camp,” and named, respectively, after characters from the mythological Trojan War (although (617) Patroclus and (624) Hektor are “spies” in their enemies’ camps, having been discovered before the leading-Greek/trailing-Trojan convention was established).
Lying roughly twice as far from the sun as the Main Belt, Jupiter’s co-orbital cohorts are dark and reddish, but little else is known about them. The Greeks outnumber the Trojans by roughly two-to-one, although it’s unknown if this reflects an actual asymmetry, or simply an effect of observational bias.
Other planets with known Trojans include Mars (seven, mostly following, with an eighth awaiting confirmation), Neptune (22, mostly leading), and Earth (one quarter-mile-wide rock at the leading Lagrangian point, discovered in 2010).
Next column: Where do meteorites come from?
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.
