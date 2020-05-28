Skywatch: Some asteroids share planets’ orbits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Jan. 1, 1801, Sicilian astronomer Giuseppe Piazzi discovered Ceres, the first known asteroid. For the next 105 years, each subsequent asteroid — 587 in all — was found to orbit no further from the sun than the Main Belt between Mars and Jupiter. Number 588, found by German astronomy Max Wolf, orbited not only completely outside the Main Belt, but shared Jupiter’s orbit.

Named (588) Achilles, it was the first known “Trojan” asteroid, predicted 134 years earlier by French mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange. Lagrange calculated that leading and trailing planets by 60 degrees are points where the gravitational forces of the sun and the planet would be balanced by centrifugal force. Any small body near these “Lagrangian points” could oscillate about them indefinitely.