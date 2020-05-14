Skywatch: Polaris’ Second Act

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you’re like most people, when you hear “Polaris” (the brightest star in the Little Dipper asterism of Ursa Minor, the Little Bear), “North Star” probably springs to mind.

By dint of its location almost exactly above earth’s North Pole, Polaris has long been used by navigators as an ersatz compass, marking geographic north (imperfectly, but better than a magnetic compass from most of the planet).

While Polaris is enjoying retirement as the lodestar, thanks to modern technologies like the GPS system, its second career is to help us map the entire universe.

No single technique can be used to measure distances to both the closest and furthest celestial bodies, just as a yardstick is impractical for measuring both the diameter of a human hair and the width of a continent. Instead, a succession of methods is employed, with each calibrated by those with which it overlaps.

Key to this “cosmological distance ladder” is objects whose distance can be measured by multiple methods. After all, a 36-inch-long yardstick is only useful if you know how long an inch is.