Skywatch: Polaris’ Second Act

If you’re like most people, when you hear “Polaris” (the brightest star in the Little Dipper asterism of Ursa Minor, the Little Bear), “North Star” probably springs to mind.
By dint of its location almost exactly above earth’s North Pole, Polaris has long been used by navigators as an ersatz compass, marking geographic north (imperfectly, but better than a magnetic compass from most of the planet).
While Polaris is enjoying retirement as the lodestar, thanks to modern technologies like the GPS system, its second career is to help us map the entire universe.
No single technique can be used to measure distances to both the closest and furthest celestial bodies, just as a yardstick is impractical for measuring both the diameter of a human hair and the width of a continent. Instead, a succession of methods is employed, with each calibrated by those with which it overlaps.
Key to this “cosmological distance ladder” is objects whose distance can be measured by multiple methods. After all, a 36-inch-long yardstick is only useful if you know how long an inch is.
By measuring Polaris’s tiny side-to-side shift as earth orbits the sun, we can calculate its distance by trigonometry, a technique suitable for stars within the galaxy. But Polaris is also the closest of the “Cepheid variables,” stars that subtly pulsate at rates that are slower the brighter they are. By measuring a Cepheid’s period of variation, we know how luminous it is, which is compared against its apparent brightness to yield the star’s distance.
Cepheids are bright enough to be visible in galaxies out to tens of millions of light-years, beyond which still other distance methods are employed. So without Polaris to calibrate the period-luminosity relation, our picture of extragalactic space would be woefully inaccurate.
Next column: Jupiter’s asteroid entourage.
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!