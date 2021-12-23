Skywatch: Planets, eclipses, and meteor showers in the New Year

If you’re accustomed to seeing bright planets after sundown, that’s all about to change in 2022.

Venus, the blazing “Evening Star,” is poised to pass between the sun and earth, vanishing from view after Christmas, and becoming the “Morning Star” by mid-January.

Jupiter (currently in the south after sunset) has a twelve year orbit, so each year it slips about one zodiac sign to the east. That means it will be lost in the sun’s glare about a month later than it was the previous year. Jupiter will be hidden by the sun from about mid-February to mid-March in 2022.

Saturn (between Venus and Jupiter) orbits in just under 30 years, so it traverses less than one zodiac sign each year, and passes behind the sun about two weeks later each year. Saturn will be unobservable from mid-January to mid-February, 2022.

Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn will be rising before dawn by late March, as Mars has been doing since mid-November. That means that there will be numerous planetary conjunctions in the first half of 2022, including a Venus-Mars-Saturn cluster on March 31, and all seven planets above the pre-dawn horizon on June 21 (although seeing Uranus and Neptune requires optical aid).

Two total lunar eclipses will grace Idaho skies in 2022. The partially-eclipsed moon rises on the evening of May 15, with all of totality visible after that. And the entire pre-dawn eclipse of Nov. 8 will transpire above Idaho’s horizons.

Meteor watchers should note that the brief-but-strong Quadrantid shower arrives between midnight and dawn on Jan. 3 with no moon to interfere (look below the Big Dipper), the mid-August Perseids will suffer from a nearly full moon, and the mid-December Geminids will be competing with a last quarter moon.

Next column: Space missions to look forward to in 2022.

Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 208-732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0