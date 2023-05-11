What killed the dinosaurs, the joke goes, was their lack of a space program. Plans are now afoot to keep us from suffering the dinos’ fate.

In September, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) smacked Dimorphos, the Great Pyramid-sized moon of the Burj Khalifa-sized asteroid Didymos, with the goal of measurably changing its orbit. Its success comprised a miniature dress rehearsal of one strategy to prevent a killer asteroid strike. (If you’re wondering if this test could have gone awry and sent Dimorphos earthward, fear not: DART’s impact lacked the energy — by a very wide margin — to loose Dimorphos from Didymos’ gravitational grip.

Last month, NASA released their 10-year killer asteroid protection plan. Statistics suggest that we have identified all the near-earth, mass-extinction-sized asteroids and 95% of those that capable of collapsing civilization. The report lists strategies that have been tested on small scales (like DART) for staving off threats that are decades to a few centuries away, but also proposes developing space-based large nuclear explosives for threats identified months to years before impact. You can read the report in a pdf document at https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/2023-NSTC-National-Preparedness-Strategy-and-Action-Plan-for-Near-Earth-Object-Hazards-and-Planetary-Defense.pdf.

Despite there being no known asteroid presenting an imminent threat, some have calculated that your odds of dying from a giant impact may exceed those of dying in an airplane crash — the relative rarity of the former being outweighed by its enormous destructive potential.

Carl Sagan expressed concerns that asteroid trajectory-changing technology could be misused as a weapon of unspeakable destructive power, should it be used to direct an asteroid strike on an enemy nation. This argument could be used to argue against nearly all advanced tech, but with our own existence on the line, it may be a risk we have no choice but to take.

Next column: The next giant leap in gravitational wave astronomy.

Sky calendar through May 24 Planets: One hour after sunset: Venus: WNW, low

Mars: W, mid-sky One hour before sunrise: Jupiter: ENE, extremely low (after 5/21)

Saturn: SE, low Moon: Last quarter 8:28 a.m. 5/12

Occults (covers) Jupiter 5:44 to 6:27 a.m. 5/17

New moon 9:53 a.m. 5/19

Right of Venus 5/22

Above Venus 5/23

Above Mars 5/24