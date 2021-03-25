Skywatch: My career in the golden age of black holes

When thinking about when I knew I wanted to be an astronomer, two things come to mind. One was seeing Saturn’s rings through my first telescope. The second was a book, a Christmas present from my grandparents.

The book was “The Collapsing Universe: The Story of Black Holes,” by Isaac Asimov (the author of “I, Robot,” among his over 500 works). Although it hasn’t aged well (indeed, the title references the now disproved hypothesis that the universe’s expansion would eventually reverse, producing a cosmic “big crunch”), it was perfect for my nerdy-fifteen-year-old brain, with just enough math to illuminate the concepts without going over my head.

By my junior year in high school, I had realized that my first choice of career path — genetic biology — was counter indicated by my lack of aptitude in chemistry. Astronomy became my “Plan B.” I aspired to study black holes for a living.