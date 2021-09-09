Skywatch: Multiple star systems can orbit in multiple ways

The idea that stars which appear close together in a telescope might be orbiting one another (as opposed to a chance alignment of stars at different distances) was first suggested by John Michell in 1767. Uranus’s discoverer, William Herschel, spent 25 years carefully watching close double stars, and published observations of those that were co-orbiting in 1803. Today, many thousands are known, including more complex systems of three, four, or more stars, which execute their mutual orbits in a variety of ways.

Trinary (three-star) systems include: 1) Two small, co-orbiting stars in orbit around a larger star. Algedi, uppermost of the two stars above Saturn in the south at 10 p.m. is an example; 2) a small star orbiting two larger, co-orbiting stars (e.g. Fomalhaut, the brightest star low in the south at 1:15 a.m.); and 3) two smaller stars orbiting a larger one (like planets orbiting the sun). This arrangement is uncommon, since even small stars have enough gravity to disrupt each other’s orbits. Polaris (the North Star) is one of these, stable because a the primary star’s closest companion is so small it doesn’t disturb the third, much more distant star.

In most trinaries, the closest stellar pairings within the system are inseparable in small telescopes. While Polaris’s most distant companion is easy to split, it took the Hubble telescope to spy Polaris’s closest cohort.