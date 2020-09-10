Skywatch: Measuring the solar system like a traffic cop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1619, Johannes Kepler discovered that a planet’s orbital period determines its distance from the sun relative to Earth’s. By the mid-1800s, astronomers were triangulating the distances to nearby stars by observing their subtle shifts as viewed from opposite sides of the earth’s orbit. But these distances were all in terms of the still poorly known earth-sun distance.

A traffic cop’s speed gun shoots a laser pulse at your vehicle and measures (in billionths of a second) its return time. The car’s distance is simply the speed of light times half the laser’s round trip travel time. A split-second later the car’s distance is measured again, and its speed is just the difference between the two distances divided by the time between the distance measurements.

Astronomers finally established the scale of the solar system in the 1960s, by bouncing not laser light, but waves beamed from giant radio dishes, off Mars and Venus. Radio waves, also traveling at the speed of light, make the round trip in minutes. Then, using Kepler’s Laws, the earth-sun baseline is calculated, forming the foundation for measuring the distance to every star and galaxy in the universe.