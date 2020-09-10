Skywatch: Measuring the solar system like a traffic cop

In 1619, Johannes Kepler discovered that a planet’s orbital period determines its distance from the sun relative to Earth’s. By the mid-1800s, astronomers were triangulating the distances to nearby stars by observing their subtle shifts as viewed from opposite sides of the earth’s orbit. But these distances were all in terms of the still poorly known earth-sun distance.
A traffic cop’s speed gun shoots a laser pulse at your vehicle and measures (in billionths of a second) its return time. The car’s distance is simply the speed of light times half the laser’s round trip travel time. A split-second later the car’s distance is measured again, and its speed is just the difference between the two distances divided by the time between the distance measurements.
Astronomers finally established the scale of the solar system in the 1960s, by bouncing not laser light, but waves beamed from giant radio dishes, off Mars and Venus. Radio waves, also traveling at the speed of light, make the round trip in minutes. Then, using Kepler’s Laws, the earth-sun baseline is calculated, forming the foundation for measuring the distance to every star and galaxy in the universe.
To measure the moon’s distance with sub-inch precision, lasers fired through telescopes bounce off suitcase-sized retro-reflectors left on the lunar surface by Apollo astronauts in the late 1960s and early ‘70s, returning to earth in just over two seconds. Because the laser beam is over a mile wide by the time it reaches the moon, it must be so powerful that a lunar astronaut standing next to the reflector, looking earthward, would see a green spot on the planet’s nighttime face as bright as Jupiter (currently the second brightest object in the night sky after the moon, low in the south around 9:45 p.m.)
Next column: Our direction in space.
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.
