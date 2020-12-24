Skywatch: Mark your calendar for these 2021 sky events

For all of 2020’s tragedies, there were some pretty special things in the sky, including Comet NEOWISE’s spectacular late June showing, and the closest Jupiter-Saturn conjunction in four centuries this week. What can we look forward to in 2021?

A brief total lunar eclipse in the early morning hours of May 26 will be the first visible in Idaho in 16 months. A second, near-total lunar eclipse arrives just after midnight on Nov. 19.

Of Mercury’s six annual excursions from the sun, the best for evening skywatchers will be in late January and mid-May, and for pre-dawn viewers, early July and late October.

Venus’s current tenure as the Morning Star will end as it passes into the sun’s glare in late January, emerging into evening twilight in mid-May to spend the remainder of 2021 as the Evening Star.

Mars makes close approaches to earth roughly every two years, most recently in October, so the Red Planet will spend most of 2021 on the far side of the sun.

Jupiter and Saturn, which disappear into evening twilight early in the new year, emerge into morning twilight in early March, moving westward until they are rising before midnight in late June.