Skywatch: Mark these dates for the best astronomy sights in 2023

Come fall, the moon’s shadow visits Idaho for the first time in six years, one of the astronomy highlights of 2023.

While October 14’s partial solar eclipse won’t rival 2017’s eye-popping total solar eclipse, it conveniently falls on a Saturday. Eclipse buffs will travel to see it as an annular (“ring of fire”) along a track from Oregon to the Gulf Coast.

After two total lunar eclipses this year, Idahoans won’t see the moon in earth’s shadow again until 2024.

Of the annual meteor showers, a nearly full moon washes out the brief-but-strong Quadrantids (in the January 4 pre-dawn). The Perseids, best before dawn on August 13, should fare better, sharing the sky with only a thin crescent moon. Optimistic forecasts call for a possible

best-of-2023 showing from the highly variable Leonids on the moonless late nights of November 17-18. For quality over quantity, the fireball-prone Lyrids of April 22-23 won’t have a bright moon to spoil the show.

For planet watchers, Venus (now emerging into twilight) spends the first half of 2023 as the “Evening Star” before diving sunward in mid-July, and reappearing in the pre-dawn as the “Morning Star” from mid-August through year’s end. Jupiter leaves the evening sky in late March, appearing in the pre-dawn around mid-May, not rising before midnight again until mid-August. Mars will dim dramatically in the evening sky until late September when it sinks sunward until early 2024. Saturn slips from the evening sky into the sun’s glare before February, then out into the pre-dawn by the start of spring. The Ringed Planet returns to the evening sky, rising before midnight from early July through year’s end. Mercury’s best evening and morning apparitions will be the weeks centered on April 11 and September 22, respectively.

Next column: Space exploration in the New Year.

Sky calendar through Jan. 11 Planets One hour after sunset: Mercury: SW, extremely low (until 12/29). Very close to Venus 12/29.

Venus: WSW, extremely low (after 12/26). Very close to Mercury 12/29.

Saturn: SW, low

Jupiter: S, how

Mars: E, mid-sky One hour before sunrise: No planets visible. Moon New moon 3:17 a.m. 12/23.

Near Venus and Mercury 12/24.

Near Saturn 12/26.

Near Jupiter 12/28-29.

First quarter 6:20 p.m. 12/29.

Near Mars 1/3.

Full moon 4:08 p.m. 1/6. Other data Latest sunrise of 2023 8:11 a.m. 1/2.

Perihelion (earth closest to sun for 2023, 91,403,034 mi.) 9:17 a.m. 1/4