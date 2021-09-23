Skywatch: Looking into space is not looking back in time

Light is so fast that the time it takes to travel is essentially no time at all on earth. But not in space.

As close as the moon (our closest celestial neighbor) is, it still takes moonlight a little over one second to get here. Sunlight takes just over eight minutes. The visible stars all lie within a few thousand light years, so their light is, at most, a few millennia old.

This leads to a common trope: “Any star you see could have died by the time its light gets here.” Since even the shortest-lived stars have lifespans of millions of years, it just isn’t so, since we can’t see stars millions of light years distant.

Still, the further out we look, the further back in time we see, right? The Andromeda Galaxy lies 2.4 million light years away, so we see it as it was 2.4 million years ago, not as it is now.

Except that’s wrong too. Einstein proved that the speed of light is the same under all circumstances, meaning distances and time’s flow rate are relative to the observer’s state of motion. So, it makes no sense to speak of ages and distances in absolute terms. Furthermore, since time stops at the speed of light, a photon leaves the Andromeda Galaxy at the same moment it arrives here, no time having elapsed in its (absolute) frame of reference.