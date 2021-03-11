Skywatch: Look for the Celestial Rabbit

The ancient Greeks bequeathed us 48 of the 88 constellations we recognize today. Some (like Hercules or Cassiopeia) represent famous mythological characters or creatures, but not all.

Look south on the next clear (preferably moonless) night around 8 p.m. (or 9 p.m. after Sunday, when daylight saving returns), about midway up from the horizon, for Orion’s iconic belt of three stars. Below them are Orion’s feet: Saiph to the lower left, and brighter, blue-white Rigel to the lower right. Continue downward about that same distance again lands you among the stars of Lepus, the Hare, no brighter than the faintest of the Big Dipper’s stars.

While various ancient authors offer rationale for the Hare’s presence among the stars, only one ties it to an actual myth. Hyginus (64 BCE – 17 CE) writes of the Aegean island of Leros, whose citizens found success breeding rabbits, only to have their island home overrun by the prolific mammals. After much effort they drove the critters away, after which the gods placed the hare among the stars as a reminder of the lesson that it’s possible to have too much of a good thing.