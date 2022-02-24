 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick alert
SKYWATCH

Skywatch: James Webb’s weird, wobbling orbit

Among the differences between the James Webb Space Telescope and its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, is where they are in space.

Hubble currently orbits 333 miles above the earth. Despite being hundreds of miles beyond the Karman line (62 miles up, beyond which one achieves “astronaut” status), Hubble still experiences slight atmospheric drag. With no way to raise its orbit, Hubble is doomed to plummet back to earth sometime in the 2030s.

Webb orbits the sun at a point nearly a million miles further from the sun than earth. As demanded by Kepler’s Laws of Planetary Motion, at that distance Webb should orbit slower than earth, gradually falling behind. It doesn’t, because it’s near an unusual stability point known as the second Lagrangian Point (L2).

From L2, the earth and sun always lie in the same direction. Earth’s gravitational pull, added to the sun’s, is what allows Webb to keep up, moving faster than it would were it only under the sun’s gravitational influence.

Rather than sitting at L2, Webb actually orbits around it roughly twice each year, on a million-mile-wide circular path that always faces the sun. The result is a complex “halo orbit” that resembles a carousel horse, bobbing up and down as it revolves.

Webb has thrusters to maintain its orbit, because L2 is a “saddle point” of stability. When Webb is ahead of or behind L2, it’s pulled toward L2 (like a marble rolling forward or backwards on a saddle). However, any drift towards or away from the sun makes gravity or centrifugal force, respectively, pull it further from L2 (like the marble rolling off the saddle’s side). Course correction via thrusters maintains the halo orbit, so Webb’s limited supply of propellant will ultimately determine its operational lifespan.

Next column: Observing the seasons, astronomy edition.

Chris Anderson

Chris Anderson, Skywatch columnist

Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 208-732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.

