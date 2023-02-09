Recent science news sites headlines breathlessly claimed that the earth’s core had begun spinning backward. If that sounds shocking, read on.

In the 1990s, seismic studies revealed that earth’s 1500-mile-wide, solid iron inner core rotates independently of the rest of the planet, due to the molten (fluid) outer core that acts like grease in a ball bearing.

Furthermore, the inner core was spinning very slightly faster than the rest of the planet, but only completing one more rotation than the rest of the planet after about four centuries.

The latest research suggests that the core has now slowed enough to be lagging behind the layers above. So, relative to the rest of the planet, the core would be “going backward.” But that’s a bit like saying that on a train from New York to Chicago, walking towards the caboose is “heading to New York.”

If this all seems more like geology than astronomy, consider that the conservation of angular momentum (a bedrock law of physics) dictates that a slowing of the inner core must be accompanied by something else speeding up (presumably the rest of the planet). The inner core is so much smaller than the planet as a whole that any slowing on its part would be balanced by an increase in the surface’s rotation rate 1/1200th as large. Nonetheless, astronomers must know the precise rate our telescopes turn to accurately locate celestial bodies.

Since friction between the earth and its tides gradually slows its spin, every few years astronomers add or (rarely, subtract) a “leap second” so our timekeeping remains in sync with the earth’s rotation.

If this new finding proves correct, it may help us better refine our ability to predict the rate at which the day is getting longer.

Sky calendar through Feb. 22 Planets One hour after sunset: Venus: WSW, very low. Extremely close to Neptune 2/14–15. (Use binoculars to see Neptune.)

Jupiter: WSW, low.

Mars: SSE, very high One hour before sunrise: No planets visible. Moon Last quarter 9:01 a.m. 2/13

New moon 12:06 a.m. 2/20 Other data Comet ZTF close to Mars 2/10–11, close to Aldebaran (in Taurus) 2/14 (use binoculars).

Next column: Space missions to keep an eye on in 2023.