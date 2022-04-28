Skywatch: How to spot Mercury after sundown

Last December, Saturn, Venus, and Jupiter dominated the sky after sundown. By early February, the last of them had slipped into the sun’s glare, leaving the evening sky devoid of naked-eye planets.

During the 88 days Mercury takes to orbit the sun, Earth completes about one-quarter of an orbit. Another 28 days elapse before Mercury catches up with us. So Mercury returns to roughly the same place relative to the earth and sun every 116 days, about one-third of a year.

The last time Mercury was outside the sun’s glare after sunset was early January. Now, four months later, it has returned to the evening sky as the lone, naked-eye planet.

Mercury is easier to spot this time. In January, it was almost at its nearest point to the sun (perihelion). Mercury’s orbit, the least circular of the planets, puts it more than fifty percent further from the sun at its greatest distance (aphelion) than at perihelion.

This week, Mercury is about halfway from perihelion to aphelion, putting it two degrees farther from the sun than it was in January.

Also, the ecliptic (the plane of the solar system) tilts higher from the evening horizon in spring than in winter. Consequently, Mercury stands five degrees farther from the horizon at sundown than in January, enough so that it sets near the end of twilight when the sky is dark enough for it to stand out.

To spot it this week, look very low in the west-northwest after 9:30 p.m. Mercury resembles a moderately bright star shining through the twilight and sets about an hour later.

If you miss it this time, Mercury’s next appearance will be in the pre-dawn in late June, joining a lineup of all the naked-eye planets.

Next column: The variability of total lunar eclipses.

Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 208-732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.

