Skywatch: How to see in the start of spring, literally

In the information age, finding when spring begins is but a few keystrokes away. But you can still see it for yourself if you know what to look for.

Astronomical spring begins on the vernal equinox, when the sun stands directly above the equator (i.e. for sky watchers at 0° latitude the midday sun will cast no shadows). This year, that’s 9:33 a.m. MDT on March 20. But you needn’t travel to the tropics to witness its arrival.

The celestial equator crosses the horizon due east and west, so that’s where the equinox sun rises and sets, assuming a level, flat horizon. (In reality, since the sun is only exactly on the equator for a moment, the equinox sun rises and sets closest to due east and west, respectively.) Drivers beware: the equinox sun shines straight down east-west streets at sunrise and sunset.

“Equinox” means “equal night,” implying equal day and night durations. But the sun is visible for slightly more than 12 hours, since its upper edge rises before, and sets after its center.

Ancient astronomers noted the sun’s rising and setting positions along the horizon throughout the year, so the equinoxes represented the sun’s halfway point between its solstice horizon positions.

The equinox doesn’t arrive halfway between the winter and summer solstices however. Because earth’s orbit is slightly elliptical, its orbital speed changes throughout the year. So, not only are the seasons different lengths, but halfway between the winter and summer solstices is about two days after the vernal equinox.

As earth’s orbit undergoes slow cyclical variations, the seasons’ lengths keep changing. Currently, summer and fall are getting longer, while winter and spring are getting shorter, but only by about one minute per year, at most.

Next column: The astronomy and mythology of the constellation of the crow.

