Skywatch: How craters can line up in a row

In July 1992, Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 was torn apart when it strayed too close to Jupiter. The encounter also put the shattered comet onto a trajectory to intercept Jupiter two years later, when over two dozen comet fragments slammed into the planet over several days, leaving a line of dark scars in the atmosphere that persisted for months.

The same tidal forces that stretch earth’s oceans toward and away from the moon can tear an approaching impactor apart. Jupiter’s largest moons sport numerous catenae, thanks to the giant planet’s hefty tidal forces.

Smaller bodies can disrupt impactors, too, most notably the moon, where 20 lines of closely spaced, similar-sized craters (called “catenae” — Latin for “chains”) have been identified. Most are too small to spot in ground-based telescopes, but lunar orbiters have imaged them in detail.

Tidally shattered impactors aren’t the only way to form catenae, however. Some of the moon’s crater chains appear to be the result of secondary impacts of material blasted out during the formation of a larger, nearby crater. Others may be strings of volcanic vents along a fault (smaller examples of which are found in Idaho’s Great Rift), or collapse pits along an extensional fault.

Some have suggested that seven ancient depressions, scattered along a rough line from southeastern Kansas to southern Illinois, at approximately 38 degrees north latitude, may represent a terrestrial catena. Two of these so-called “38th Parallel Structures” are confirmed impacts of approximately similar age (around 320 million years old), but the origins and ages of the other five are uncertain, including one that is likely volcanic.

There’s little doubt earth was struck by multiple disrupted impactors over its 4.5 billion year history, but its active geology and climate have all but obliterated the evidence.

