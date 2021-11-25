Skywatch: Head south of the equator for superior star gazing

In a head-to-head contest of the best star gazing locations, there’s a strong argument to be made that the Southern Hemisphere has the edge over the Northern Hemisphere.

First, the Milky Way’s center, crowded with star clusters and nebulae (glowing gas clouds), lies 29 degrees south of the celestial equator (Earth’s equatorial plane projected into the sky), in Sagittarius. So, while the galaxy’s heart is visible from Southern Idaho, it never gets higher than 18.5 degrees above the horizon, meaning we’re always forced to look through over three times as much distorting atmosphere to see it than if it were straight overhead, as it is from around the latitudes of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Pretoria, South Africa; and Brisbane, Australia.

Mars, whose distance from earth varies considerably, makes its closest approaches at 15- or 17-year intervals, when it’s opposite the sun in late August. Since that’s when the sun is considerably north of the equator, Mars is well south, low in the sky in northerners’ telescopes, but high up from the Southern Hemisphere.

Dwarf planet Pluto, which was closest to earth in 1989, has been getting further south (and further away) ever since. It won’t start moving back north on its highly tilted orbit until 2030, and won’t cross back into the northern celestial hemisphere until 2107.

Finally there’s pollution. Eighty-seven percent of the world’s population lives north of the equator, so that’s where the most air pollution and light pollution are found.

Australia, with nearly the same land area as the Lower 48 United States, has but one thirteenth the population.

It’s not all bad in the north, however. Purely by good fortune, the strongest annual meteor showers all appear to emanate from the direction of northern constellations.

Next column: The James Webb Space Telescope launches, at long last.

Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 208-732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0