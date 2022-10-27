 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SKYWATCH

Skywatch: Halloween’s astronomical roots

Pleiades Palomar

Historians debate whether the early Christian Church chose to celebrate All Hallows’ Day (which Halloween—“All Hallows’ Eve”—precedes) on November 1st to supplant the pagan feast of Samhain, or for some other reason.

While the Celtic pagan observance of Samhain may have begun in Neolithic times, the oldest written records of both it and Halloween appear around the same time, in the 9th Century. Back then, Samhain signified a cross-quarter day, falling halfway between the Autumnal Equinox (currently September 22nd) and the Winter Solstice (currently December 21st). Coincidentally, the Pleiades (“Seven Sisters”) star cluster reached its apex at midnight on Samhain, making it relatively easy for anyone to anticipate the feast’s arrival without having to keep a careful count of days since the Autumnal Equinox, when the southward-moving sun rises due east.

Since the 9th Century, two things have shifted Samhain/Halloween and the Pleiades’ midnight transit away from their midway spot between the Autumnal Equinox and Winter Solstice, around November 6th on modern calendars. One was the Gregorian reform of 1582, which brought the calendar back in line with the seasons (since the Julian year was slightly too long) by skipping eleven days that year and eliminating three leap days every four centuries thereafter.

The second is the slow wobbling of earth’s axis like a slowing top, taking around 26 millennia to make a complete circle, known as the “precession of the equinoxes.” In effect, where earth is in its orbit (and thus, which stars we see at night) in a given season slowly changes: the Pleiades’ midnight transit now occurs around November 21st (note: “midnight” here is the actual middle of the night, when the sun is farthest below the horizon, 12:24 a.m. on this date in south-central Idaho).

Next column: Earth, as seen from the moon.

Chris Anderson

Anderson

Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 208-732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.

Sky calendar through November 9

Planets:

One hour after sunset:

  • Saturn: SSE, low
  • Jupiter: ESE, low
  • One hour before sunrise:
  • Mars: WSW, high

Moon:

  • First quarter 12:37 a.m. 11/1.
  • Below Saturn 11/1. Close to Jupiter 11/4.
  • Full moon 4:02 a.m. 11/8.

Other data: Daylight saving time ends 2:00 a.m. 11/6 (set clocks one hour earlier).

Total lunar eclipse Tuesday, November 8: First partial phase begins 2:09 a.m., totality begins 3:17 a.m., greatest eclipse 3:59 a.m., totality ends 4:42 a.m., final partial phase ends 5:49 a.m.

