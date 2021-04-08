Skywatch: Get up early to see Jupiter’s moons eclipse each other

Jupiter is one of my favorite telescope targets. Under modest magnification, it presents a sizeable disk with prominent dark cloud belts straddling its equator. Plus, its four largest moons (discovered by Galileo in 1610) can cast shadows on the planet, disappear into the planet’s shadow, and transit its face.

A subtler, rarer event is when Galilean moons eclipse one another. This can only happen when the Galilean moons’ orbits (which lie nearly in Jupiter’s equatorial plane) are nearly edge-on to the sun, every 5.93 years (half of Jupiter’s orbit). During these “Jovian mutual moon seasons,” dozens of events can happen over the span of most of a year.

This year, the angles are right, and mutual events are going on until November. Unfortunately, Jupiter currently rises only a few hours before sunrise, creating a narrow window in time when such events can be observed in the pre-dawn hours, before morning twilight intervenes.

Since a moon rarely passes through the center of another moon’s shadow, what’s seen from earth is a subtle dimming of the eclipsed moon which lasts for several minutes. The eclipsed moon usually isn’t hidden by the eclipsing moon itself, however, since the earth and sun lie in different directions from Jupiter’s point of view.