Skywatch: Follow the bouncing equinoxes

Halloween is always October 31st. Christmas is always December 25th. So, why do the dates of the equinoxes and solstices vary from year to year?

First, we’ll need to define what, exactly, a “year” is. While the time it takes for earth to return to the same place in its orbit is a type of year (called a “sidereal year”), it’s not the one that matters.

We live by the tropical year, the time it takes for the sun to return to the same place relative to the celestial equator (earth’s equator projected into the sky). Tropical years are about twenty minutes shorter than sidereal years because earth’s axis wobbles like a top over a roughly 26,000 year cycle.

If we aligned our calendar to the sidereal year (365.256363004 days), we’d find our seasons arriving about a day earlier every 70 years—not enough to matter in a single lifetime, but surely problematic within a few centuries.

So, to keep the calendar aligned with the tropical year of 365.24217 days, we add a leap day every four years, meaning that each year after a leap year, the calendar days of the equinoxes and solstices slips by about a quarter day. That slippage causes the autumnal equinox, for example, to bounce between September 22nd and 23rd (in our time zone).

If that weren’t messy enough, a tropical year is slightly shorter than 365.25 days, so we must skip a leap day three times every four centuries to keep the calendar and seasons in sync. Starting in 2060, the autumnal equinox will begin falling on September 21st or 22nd. After that we won’t see an autumnal equinox on September 23rd until 2102, two years after the next skipped leap day correction (in 2100).

Next column: True and false color in astronomical images.