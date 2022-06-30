Skywatch: Find these two constellations with musical origins

Among the eighty-eight official constellations are birds, fish, mythical beasts, and heroes. There are even two small ones with a musical theme.

Very high in the east around 11:30 p.m. stands blue-white Vega, the night sky’s fifth brightest star. It’s the brightest star in Lyra, comprising a small triangle connected to a parallelogram. Vega is one vertex of the triangle.

Lyra represents the lyre (an ancient harp-like stringed instrument) of Orpheus of Thrace. His wife, the beautiful nymph Eurydice, died on their wedding day after falling into a nest of vipers while fleeing a lustful satyr. So distraught was Orpheus that he descended to the underworld where his mournful music touched the heart of Hades, who agreed to allow Eurydice to return to Earth, but only if Orpheus could lead her there without looking back at her. They almost succeeded, but upon setting foot back on Earth, Orpheus turned before Eurydice had emerged from the underworld, only to see her fade back into Hades’ realm (reminiscent of the Biblical story of Lot’s wife). The gods, taking pity on Orpheus, placed his lyre among the stars in tribute.

11:30 p.m. is the small, faint, spoon-shaped constellation of Delphinus, the Dolphin. Arion, the renowned court musician of Corinth, was sailing home from Tarentum, Italy when the ship’s crew plotted to throw him overboard to steal the wealth he had amassed from his musical exploits. Before being pushed from gunwales, Arion sang such a poignant dirge for himself that it summoned dolphins, who carried him to safety. For thwarting the crew’s treachery that would have deprived the world of Arion’s musical prowess, the gods commemorated the dolphin with a constellation.

