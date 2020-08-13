Skywatch: Extremes of light and dark in the lab and in space

Astronomy is a discipline of extremes, encompassing the largest, smallest, hottest, coldest, brightest and darkest things in the universe.
Theoretically, the fraction of light that falls on a body that is bounced back into space — what astronomers call “albedo” — ranges from zero (all light is absorbed) to one (all light is reflected). While neither extreme occurs in nature, clever humans have invented substances that come quite close.
The darkest artificial substance is “Vantablack,” a matrix of standing carbon nanotubes with an albedo of 0.0035 (that is, it absorbs 99.965% of the light falling on it). Some carbonaceous asteroids’ albedos reach 0.04, about as dark as charcoal. The moon’s albedo of 0.12 is comparable to worn asphalt. The sun’s albedo is nearly zero: its hot gases, stripped of electrons, can only absorb, not reflect, light. Its luminance prevents direct measurement of its albedo, but its energy vs. color curve is a near-perfect match for the shape predicted by theory for an albedo-equals-zero body at the sun’s temperature. (Black holes’ albedos are surprisingly not zero, a topic for another column.)
Gravitational waves from colliding black holes were discovered in 2015 with detectors incorporating super mirrors, with albedos of 0.999999. Astronomically, icy bodies are the best reflectors. Saturn’s moon Enceladus, sprayed by its own ice geysers, sports an albedo of 0.99. Tiny Pluto’s high albedo not only made it bright enough to find in 1930 but fooled astronomers for decades into thinking it was a larger, darker body.
Saturn’s moon Iapetus gets my vote for albedo king of the solar system. Its perpetually forward-facing side sweeps up dark carbon particles, making it charcoal-dark and just warm enough to vaporize surface ice, which then migrates to its colder trailing side, where it falls as a snow-white coating.
Next column: The constellation of the celestial Eagle.
