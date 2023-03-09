We will never know the circumstances of the first humans to observe sunspots. The earliest written record comes from the I Ching, the Chinese book of wisdom and divination written in the 9th Century BC. Twenty-four centuries before the first telescope, these observers likely noticed large sunspots through smoke, clouds, or fog thick enough to dim the sun without obscuring it entirely.

Regular sunspot observation in the early 1600s (facilitated by advances in optics, including the telescope) yielded the discovery that the sun rotates. Following the “Maunder Minimum,” a still-mysterious, near-total lack of sunspots in the latter half of the 1700s, another century elapsed before astronomers collected enough observations to deduce that the number of sunspots varies periodically.

While sunspot cycles average eleven years long, they range from nine to fourteen years. And the number of sunspots at the peak of each cycle varies significantly, too. The 20th Century saw some of the strongest solar cycles ever recorded, followed by a steady decline after Cycle 22, which peaked in November 1989. (Solar cycle counting began with the commencement of systematic, standardized sunspot counting in 1755.)

Cycle 24, which ended in December 2019, was the weakest in a century, ending with a minimum so prolonged that some began to wonder if a Maunder Minimum redux may be imminent. But Cycle 25 is now ramping up faster than most had predicted. That’s good news for solar telescope owners, with more and larger sunspots than have been seen since Cycle 24’s peak in 2014, even though the next peak isn’t expected until mid-2025. That said, Cycle 24 got off to a similarly fast start before it fizzled, producing a low, double-humped peak. Whether Cycle 25 follows suit or peaks higher, only time will tell.

