Skywatch: Exciting robotic space missions in 2021

With all our earthly concerns and challenges these days, it’s easy to lose track of the fact that space exploration continues apace. Here’s what to watch for in 2021.

While NASA’s latest big-ticket rover, Perseverance, will likely garner most of the media attention next month when it lands in Mars’ Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, it’s only one of three Mars missions that departed Earth during the most recent launch window to the Red Planet last July. The United Arab Emirates’ first interplanetary probe, Hope, will go into Martian orbit on Feb. 9, and China’s Tianwen 1 (their first planetary orbiter and rover) will arrive the following day.

The Parker Solar Probe will make its fourth (Feb. 20) and fifth (Oct. 16) of seven flybys of Venus to continue to shrink its orbit sunward, for ever-closer views of our star.