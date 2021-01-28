 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skywatch: Exciting robotic space missions in 2021
0 comments
alert
SKYWATCH

Skywatch: Exciting robotic space missions in 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

With all our earthly concerns and challenges these days, it’s easy to lose track of the fact that space exploration continues apace. Here’s what to watch for in 2021.

While NASA’s latest big-ticket rover, Perseverance, will likely garner most of the media attention next month when it lands in Mars’ Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, it’s only one of three Mars missions that departed Earth during the most recent launch window to the Red Planet last July. The United Arab Emirates’ first interplanetary probe, Hope, will go into Martian orbit on Feb. 9, and China’s Tianwen 1 (their first planetary orbiter and rover) will arrive the following day.

The Parker Solar Probe will make its fourth (Feb. 20) and fifth (Oct. 16) of seven flybys of Venus to continue to shrink its orbit sunward, for ever-closer views of our star.

NASA’s lunar exploration is ramping up, with the April 18 launch of the CAPSTONE cubesat, which will demonstrate the feasibility of a special lunar orbit to be utilized by the Lunar Gateway in 2024, and the June 20 launch of the Peregrine 1 first-ever delivery of fourteen scientific and engineering payloads to the lunar surface by a commercial vendor. A second commercial lander, IM-1, heads moon-ward on Oct. 11, and sometime after that, three NASA cubesat missions to map polar hydrogen, water, and water ice. Japan also has the cubesats Equuleus and Omotenashi slated to co-orbit beyond the moon and land on its surface late in 2021, respectively.

July sees the launch of NASA’s DART, a mission to gauge our ability to modify an asteroid’s trajectory, to arrive at its target next year. And NASA’s Lucy leaves in October on a first-ever, four-year journey to explore Trojan asteroids that share Jupiter’s orbit.

Next column: When one star is actually two.

Chris Anderson

Chris Anderson, Skywatch columnist

Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.

Sky calendar through Feb. 10

Planets:

One hour after sunset:

Mercury: WSW, extremely low (until Jan. 31)

Mars: SSW, very high

One hour before sunrise:

No bright planets visible

Moon: Full moon, 12:16 p.m. Jan. 28. Last quarter, 10:37 a.m. Feb. 4.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities most impacted by sea level rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News