Skywatch: Exciting robotic space missions in 2021

With all our earthly concerns and challenges these days, it’s easy to lose track of the fact that space exploration continues apace. Here’s what to watch for in 2021.
While NASA’s latest big-ticket rover, Perseverance, will likely garner most of the media attention next month when it lands in Mars’ Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, it’s only one of three Mars missions that departed Earth during the most recent launch window to the Red Planet last July. The United Arab Emirates’ first interplanetary probe, Hope, will go into Martian orbit on Feb. 9, and China’s Tianwen 1 (their first planetary orbiter and rover) will arrive the following day.
The Parker Solar Probe will make its fourth (Feb. 20) and fifth (Oct. 16) of seven flybys of Venus to continue to shrink its orbit sunward, for ever-closer views of our star.
NASA’s lunar exploration is ramping up, with the April 18 launch of the CAPSTONE cubesat, which will demonstrate the feasibility of a special lunar orbit to be utilized by the Lunar Gateway in 2024, and the June 20 launch of the Peregrine 1 first-ever delivery of fourteen scientific and engineering payloads to the lunar surface by a commercial vendor. A second commercial lander, IM-1, heads moon-ward on Oct. 11, and sometime after that, three NASA cubesat missions to map polar hydrogen, water, and water ice. Japan also has the cubesats Equuleus and Omotenashi slated to co-orbit beyond the moon and land on its surface late in 2021, respectively.
July sees the launch of NASA’s DART, a mission to gauge our ability to modify an asteroid’s trajectory, to arrive at its target next year. And NASA’s Lucy leaves in October on a first-ever, four-year journey to explore Trojan asteroids that share Jupiter’s orbit.
Next column: When one star is actually two.
Solar eclipse draws spectators to Baldy
Solar eclipse draws spectators to top of Baldy
Solar eclipse draws spectators to Baldy
Solar eclipse draws spectators to Baldy
Solar eclipse draws spectators to Baldy
Solar eclipse draws spectators to Baldy
Solar eclipse draws spectators to Baldy
Solar eclipse draws spectators to Baldy
Solar eclipse draws spectators to Baldy
Solar eclipse draws spectators to Baldy
Solar eclipse draws spectators to Baldy
Solar eclipse draws spectators to Baldy
Solar eclipse draws spectators to Baldy
Solar eclipse draws spectators to Baldy
Solar eclipse draws spectators to Baldy
Solar eclipse draws spectators to Baldy
Solar eclipse draws spectators to Baldy
Solar eclipse draws spectators to Baldy
Solar eclipse draws spectators to Baldy
Solar eclipse draws spectators to top of Baldy
Eclipse bus tour
Eclipse bus tour
Eclipse bus tour
Eclipse bus tour
Eclipse bus tour
Eclipse bus tour
Eclipse bus tour
Eclipse bus tour
Eclipse bus tour
Eclipse bus tour
Eclipse bus tour
Eclipse bus tour
Solar eclipse
Solar eclipse
Solar eclipse
Solar eclipse
Solar eclipse
Solar eclipse
Solar eclipse
Eclipse Idaho
Eclipse Idaho
Eclipse Idaho
Idaho Falls eclipse
Eclipse
Eclipse
Eclipse
Eclipse
Eclipse
Hansen eclipse
Hansen eclipse
Hansen eclipse
Hansen eclipse
Hansen eclipse
Hansen eclipse
Hansen eclipse
Solar viewing
Eclipse Idaho Falls
Eclipse Idaho
Eclipse Idaho Falls
Eclipse Idaho Falls
Eclipse Idaho Falls
Eclipse Preparation
Eclipse Preparation
Eclipse Preparation
Eclipse Preparation
Eclipse Preparation
Eclipse 2017 Idaho
Eclipse 2017 Idaho
Eclipse 2017 Idaho
Eclipse 2017
Idaho Daily Life
Eclipse business forum
Eclipse business forum
Eclipse business forum
Eclipse business forum
Eclipse business forum
Eclipse school preperations
Eclipse school preperations
Solar viewing
Solar viewing
Solar viewing
Art in the Park
Eclipse planning 2
Eclipse Glasses
First glimpse
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.