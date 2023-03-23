An astronomer I know congratulates friends on their birthdays for completing another 584,058,562 mile trip around the sun. This number is the circumference of a circle whose radius is earth’s average distance from the sun (known as an astronomical unit, or AU).

It’s a good approximation, because, of all the planets, earth’s orbit is the third most circular (after Venus and Neptune). My friend’s number is a mere 0.007% larger than the true value of 584,017,796 miles.

As small as this difference is, its effects are apparent in the lengths of the seasons. Northern Hemisphere winter is the shortest season, just 23 minutes shy of 89 days, because earth is at perihelion, closest to the sun (and orbiting fastest) in early January.

Earth reaches aphelion, its maximum distance from the sun (and slowest orbital speed) in early July, so boreal summer is the longest season at 93 days, 15 hours, 52 minutes. Spring and fall are 92 days,

17 hours, 33 minutes and 89 days, 20 hours, 38 minutes, respectively.

Mathematically, 1 AU is not the simple average of earth’s maximum and minimum distances from the sun, nor does it occur half way between the dates of perihelion and aphelion. This year, earth is 1 AU from the sun on April 4 and October 5.

That said, our annual ride is longer than calculated above, because of the moon. The gravitational center of the earth-moon system is what actually orbits the sun on an elliptical path. Earth and the moon swing around this balance point (about 1060 miles below earth’s moon-facing side) once a month, which also causes small changes in the earth-sun distance at perihelion and aphelion, as well as the lengths of the seasons.

Sky calendar through April 12 Planets: One hour after sunset: Mercury: WNW, very low (after 3/31).

Best position for viewing in 2023 4/11.

Jupiter: W, very low.

Venus: W, low.

Mars: WSW, very high One hour before sunrise: Saturn: ESE, very low (after 3/31) Moon Below Venus, 3/23.

Near Mars, 3/27-28.

First quarter, 8:32 p.m. 3/28.

Full moon, 10:34 a.m. 4/5.

Close to Jupiter, 3/22.