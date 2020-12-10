Skywatch: Don’t miss the closest Jupiter-Saturn pairing in four centuries

Here’s a puzzle: After midnight, how long until a clock’s minute and hour hands line up again? The answer turns out to be the product of each hand’s period of revolution divided by the difference between them.

A related question is “how often do two planets pass one another?” Jupiter (11.9 year orbit) passes slower-moving Saturn (29.5 year orbit) every 19.9 years on average, what’s known as a “Great Conjunction.”

Reality is a bit more complicated, because we live on a moving viewing platform. If Earth happens to be overtaking Jupiter and Saturn around the time of conjunction, each planet will appear to execute a slow zigzag over several weeks, resulting in a triplet of conjunctions. This last happened when Jupiter and Saturn passed within roughly one degree of one another in January, February, and July of 1981.

Johannes Kepler proposed that a triple Great Conjunction in 7 BC presaged the Star of Bethlehem, prompted by his mystical belief that planetary conjunctions could trigger supernovae (exploding stars), having observed one within a year of a triple Great Conjunction in 1603.