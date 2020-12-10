 Skip to main content
Skywatch: Don't miss the closest Jupiter-Saturn pairing in four centuries
SKYWATCH

Skywatch: Don’t miss the closest Jupiter-Saturn pairing in four centuries

Here’s a puzzle: After midnight, how long until a clock’s minute and hour hands line up again? The answer turns out to be the product of each hand’s period of revolution divided by the difference between them.

A related question is “how often do two planets pass one another?” Jupiter (11.9 year orbit) passes slower-moving Saturn (29.5 year orbit) every 19.9 years on average, what’s known as a “Great Conjunction.”

Reality is a bit more complicated, because we live on a moving viewing platform. If Earth happens to be overtaking Jupiter and Saturn around the time of conjunction, each planet will appear to execute a slow zigzag over several weeks, resulting in a triplet of conjunctions. This last happened when Jupiter and Saturn passed within roughly one degree of one another in January, February, and July of 1981.

Johannes Kepler proposed that a triple Great Conjunction in 7 BC presaged the Star of Bethlehem, prompted by his mystical belief that planetary conjunctions could trigger supernovae (exploding stars), having observed one within a year of a triple Great Conjunction in 1603.

What makes this Dec. 21’s Great Conjunction notable is that just one-tenth of a degree will separate the planets. The last similarly compact Great Conjunction was during Kepler’s life, in 1623 (although it occurred close enough to the sun to be challenging to observe — leading some to claim that the most recent visible, closer Great Conjunction was in 1226 AD).

To observe this year’s, start looking low in the southwest shortly after sunset (5:04 PM). Jupiter will become visible first against the twilight first, with Saturn appearing later, just to the upper right. Binoculars will help. Through a telescope at low magnification both planets will be visible simultaneously.

Next column: What to look forward to in the sky in 2021.

Chris Anderson

Chris Anderson, Skywatch columnist

Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.

Sky calendar through Dec. 23

Planets:

One hour after sunset:

Jupiter: SW, very low

Saturn: SSW, very low

Mars: SE, high

One hour before sunrise:

Venus: SE, very low.

Moon: Close to Venus, Dec. 12 (daytime occultation of Venus 2:20 to 3:12 p.m.). New moon, 9:16 a.m. Dec. 14. Below Jupiter and Saturn, Dec. 16. First quarter, 4:41 p.m. Dec. 21. Below Mars, Dec. 23.

Other data: Annual Geminid meteor shower peaks at 6 p.m., Dec. 13. Most meteors visible after 7 p.m., coming from the NE (more than one per minute on average). Winter solstice (sun furthest south) 3:02 a.m., Dec. 21 (longest night, shortest day). Annual Ursid meteor shower peaks at 3 a.m., Dec. 22 (very weak shower coming from the N).

