Skywatch: Don’t miss the closest Jupiter-Saturn pairing in four centuries

Here’s a puzzle: After midnight, how long until a clock’s minute and hour hands line up again? The answer turns out to be the product of each hand’s period of revolution divided by the difference between them.
A related question is “how often do two planets pass one another?” Jupiter (11.9 year orbit) passes slower-moving Saturn (29.5 year orbit) every 19.9 years on average, what’s known as a “Great Conjunction.”
Reality is a bit more complicated, because we live on a moving viewing platform. If Earth happens to be overtaking Jupiter and Saturn around the time of conjunction, each planet will appear to execute a slow zigzag over several weeks, resulting in a triplet of conjunctions. This last happened when Jupiter and Saturn passed within roughly one degree of one another in January, February, and July of 1981.
Johannes Kepler proposed that a triple Great Conjunction in 7 BC presaged the Star of Bethlehem, prompted by his mystical belief that planetary conjunctions could trigger supernovae (exploding stars), having observed one within a year of a triple Great Conjunction in 1603.
What makes this Dec. 21’s Great Conjunction notable is that just one-tenth of a degree will separate the planets. The last similarly compact Great Conjunction was during Kepler’s life, in 1623 (although it occurred close enough to the sun to be challenging to observe — leading some to claim that the most recent visible, closer Great Conjunction was in 1226 AD).
To observe this year’s, start looking low in the southwest shortly after sunset (5:04 PM). Jupiter will become visible first against the twilight first, with Saturn appearing later, just to the upper right. Binoculars will help. Through a telescope at low magnification both planets will be visible simultaneously.
Next column: What to look forward to in the sky in 2021.
