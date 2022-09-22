Skywatch: Color in astrophotos, both real and 'fake'

Peruse the comments section of any social media post from the James Webb Space Telescope, and you’ll quickly see that confusion abounds regarding color in astronomical images.

Before diving into the details of color in astrophotos, it bears mentioning that no image of any type (astronomical or otherwise), whether on film, a computer screen, or your phone, displays color perfectly faithfully. All technology for capturing and displaying photographic images is, at best, an approximation of what your eyes would see in person.

Human eyes detect color with three types of light-activated cone cells in the retina, each responding to a range of colors, and each with a unique color that produces the strongest signal. Red cones are most sensitive to wavelengths of 575 nanometers (nm), green cones to 535 nm, and blue cones to 445 nm. There’s a bit of overlap between all three (e.g. red cones are slightly sensitive to blue light and vice-versa). Furthermore, red cones are considerably less sensitive than blue, but outnumber them by roughly thirty to one.

Film and detectors have their own idiosyncratic color responses. The differences can be compensated somewhat by the medium in which the image is reproduced, but it’s always going to be a little different than what the eye would perceive directly.

The James Webb Space Telescope is almost entirely sensitive to infrared light (extending slightly into the red end of the visible spectrum). Thus, Webb images are displayed in arbitrary visible light colors, chosen as proxies for the invisible infrared wavelengths and referred to, unfortunately, as “false color.”

Online curmudgeons complain that Webb images are, therefore, “fake.” But that begs the question: How would they recommend an infrared image be displayed in a “real” way to eyes that cannot see infrared light?

