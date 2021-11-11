Skywatch: Check out next week’s almost-total lunar eclipse

Slightly more than twice each year, the moon’s and earth’s orbits line up so that lunar and solar eclipses can occur. Such “eclipse seasons” produce two or three eclipses, comprising at least one of each type.

Since the string of four total lunar eclipses in successive eclipse seasons (a so-called “eclipse tetrad”) in 2014-15, only six lunar eclipses have occurred with the moon above Idaho’s horizons: two total and four penumbral (where the moon only passed into earth’s partial shadow, producing an unnoticeable dimming).

Next Thursday night and Friday morning will bring the first eclipse of the current eclipse season, a lunar eclipse that’s about as close as you can get to total without being total. During greatest eclipse, at 2:03 a.m., only a tiny sliver of the moon’s lower left edge will protrude from earth’s full shadow. Whether the eclipsed moon will display the ruddy hue seen during some total lunar eclipses that inspired the phase “blood moon” remains to be seen.

The eclipse officially begins at 11:02 p.m., but there’s no need to start watching that early, because the moon won’t start to look noticeably darkened (along its left edge) until at least 30 minutes or so after that.

The most dramatic changes begin after 12:18 a.m., when the moon’s upper left edge begins to show a dark, growing “bite” missing from it. This partial phase lasts until 3:47 a.m., when the last dark “bite” slips off the moon’s right edge. The final penumbral phase, with decreasing, subtle shading slowly disappearing from the moon’s face, lasts until 5:04 a.m., long after the moon will have returned to its normal appearance.

Incidentally, the current eclipse season ends with a total solar eclipse over Antarctica and the Southern Ocean.

Next column: The advantages of star gazing from the Southern Hemisphere.

Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 208-732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.

