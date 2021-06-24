Skywatch: Changes in earth’s orbit slowly tweak the seasons

Astronomically speaking, Northern Hemisphere summer began on June 20 at 9:32 p.m. MDT (the Summer Solstice) when the sun’s angle from the North Pole reached its annual minimum. It also signaled the start of the longest season.
Kepler’s laws of planetary motion explain why seasons’ lengths are unequal. The First Law says that planets’ orbits (including earth’s) are elliptical, while the Second Law says that planets move fastest when they’re closest to the sun (perihelion) and slowest when they’re furthest away (aphelion). Thus, perihelion falls during the shortest season and aphelion during the longest.
Perihelion arrives about two weeks after the Winter Solstice, making winter the shortest season (currently just shy of 89 days). Aphelion is in early July, so summer is the longest season at nearly 94 days (these are opposite in the Southern Hemisphere). Note that the effect on seasonal temperature of the sun’s annual distance variation is minor, compared to the effect of axial tilt.
Gravitational tugs from other planets (mostly Jupiter and Saturn) make earth’s orbit oscillate over 413 thousand years between a near-perfect circle and an ellipse whose aphelion is nearly 15 percent further than perihelion. Currently, earth’s orbit is inching towards circularity, so each summer is slightly shorter than the last, and each winter slightly longer. Based on this effect alone, the temperature difference between summer highs and winter lows is gradually getting slightly smaller.
Earth’s poles also slowly wobble like a top’s, causing the dates of perihelion and aphelion to shift later (by one day every 58 years) relative to the seasons. Since each currently occurs near the beginning of their respective seasons, it will be about 13 millennia before perihelion falls in summer and aphelion in winter, making northern summers slightly warmer and winters slightly colder.
Next column: A close Venus-Mars conjunction.
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.