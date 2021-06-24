Skywatch: Changes in earth’s orbit slowly tweak the seasons

Astronomically speaking, Northern Hemisphere summer began on June 20 at 9:32 p.m. MDT (the Summer Solstice) when the sun’s angle from the North Pole reached its annual minimum. It also signaled the start of the longest season.

Kepler’s laws of planetary motion explain why seasons’ lengths are unequal. The First Law says that planets’ orbits (including earth’s) are elliptical, while the Second Law says that planets move fastest when they’re closest to the sun (perihelion) and slowest when they’re furthest away (aphelion). Thus, perihelion falls during the shortest season and aphelion during the longest.

Perihelion arrives about two weeks after the Winter Solstice, making winter the shortest season (currently just shy of 89 days). Aphelion is in early July, so summer is the longest season at nearly 94 days (these are opposite in the Southern Hemisphere). Note that the effect on seasonal temperature of the sun’s annual distance variation is minor, compared to the effect of axial tilt.