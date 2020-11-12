Skywatch: Bringing space down to earth

If you haven’t already, take a minute to google the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft’s touch-and-go sampling of the carbonaceous, near-earth asteroid (101955) Bennu, on October 20. The dramatic video provides a front-row seat to a brand of science atypical in our study of the universe.

Unlike most other sciences, astronomy rarely enjoys the luxury of directly sampling the objects of study. Roughly 100 tons of meteorites comprise most extraterrestrial material on Earth, with 842 pounds of rocks collected by six Apollo moon landings coming in a distant second.

Among the meteorites are exceedingly rare bits of known asteroids, the moon, and Mars, presumably blasted off those bodies long ago by violent impacts, ultimately plummeting to earth.

Despite Venus’s and Mercury’s proximity, we know of no meteorites that definitely originate from either, likely because of the difficulty for impact ejecta to escape Venus’s thick atmosphere and the sun’s deep gravitational well.

The Genesis probe, despite its crash-landing due to re-entry parachute failure, returned solar wind atoms and molecules from outside earth’s orbit in 2004.