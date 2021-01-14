Skywatch: Break out the telescope to combat COVID cabin fever

During a global pandemic, when everyone’s looking for things to do without leaving home, backyard astronomy is surging in popularity. So, whether you’ve recently purchased a telescope, or have one gathering dust in a closet, here are some tips for getting started.

First, pick your viewing location. Your yard is convenient, but may not be the best for stargazing due to obstructions (trees, nearby houses, etc.) or neighbors with unshielded lights. Consider a spot away from town.

Second, if your telescope has electronics, make sure you have fresh batteries. There’s nothing more frustrating than batteries dying in the middle of an observing session, which they’re especially prone to in cold weather.

Third, make sure your telescope is stable. No matter how solid your deck is, even the smallest motion will be magnified in the eyepiece. Tripods tend to shift around on gravel. Asphalt and concrete are steadier, but absorb the sun’s heat during the day and release it after sundown, making for turbulent air that distorts views. Soil or grass is best.