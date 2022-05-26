Skywatch: Black holes in fact and fiction

In fiction, black holes are often cast as voracious cosmic vacuum cleaners, devouring everything around them. However, from a given distance, a black hole has no more gravitational pull than any other object of equivalent mass. Were the sun to be magically replaced by a one-solar-mass black hole, Earth would continue orbiting as it has for 4.543 billion years (although, without the sun’s warmth, in a fatally frigid state).

Hollywood has a habit of depicting black holes like celestial sink drains, with infalling objects plunging toward a flat plane of swirling matter. While a black hole’s future meals (typically gas stripped from a nearby star) tend to settle into a swirling accretion disk due to conservation of angular momentum (what makes an ice skater’s spin speed increase as she pulls in her arms), black holes are spherical, and matter can enter them from any direction.

An ill-fated astronaut falling into a small (several solar mass) black hole would be “spaghettified” (pulled apart by the enormous difference in gravitational force between their head and feet). But an astronaut crossing the point of no return (the event horizon) of a supermassive (billions of suns) black hole would experience only a mild stretching, because their height is so small compared to the black hole’s size.

Finally, there are the images of the central black holes of galaxy M87 and the Milky Way, released in 2019 and this month, respectively. Strictly speaking, these aren’t images. They’re computer models of what the black holes probably look like, reconstructed from their emissions, detected by a global network of radio telescopes linked together to simulate the magnification of an Earth-sized dish.

But that’s a topic that deserves more than a paragraph to do it justice—in a future column.

Next column: A rare grouping of pre-dawn planets.

Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 208-732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.

