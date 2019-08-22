Within the reach of most backyard telescopes are hundreds of binaries, stars twirling about a common gravitational center.
Unfortunately, stars are so far from us that, if a binary pair is wide enough to separate in a telescope, they typically orbit too slowly to be noticed in a human lifetime.
A good way to assess the steadiness of the atmosphere overhead and the quality of your telescope’s optics is to see how close of a binary you can “split” (see as two distinct stars, not just an elongated blob).
A perennial favorite is the “Double-double” in Lyra, a widely spaced pair of two tight binaries.
Each stellar pair is separated by just over two arcseconds, the distance between the headlights of a car from 100 miles away. (To find it, look just east of Vega, the brilliant blue-white star that’s currently almost straight overhead at 10:15 p.m.)
Some binaries’ orbits are so tight that not even the largest telescopes can split them.
Their duplicity is revealed by analyzing their starlight to either detect subtle dips in brightness when one star periodically blocks the other, or Doppler shifts in the stars’ colors as they approach and recede each orbit.
In the most extreme cases, binaries are close enough to touch.
As a star ages, it can swell up so much that its outer layers begin to spill over onto its companion (a “semi-detached” binary), both can just barely touch (a “contact binary”), or even form a common, peanut-shaped envelope of gas (an “overcontact binary”).
What’s remarkable is that, although such systems are fairly well studied and understood, no telescope is yet capable of capturing an image that shows their unusual configurations: their natures have been entirely inferred from their starlight.
Next column: Is the summer solstice really the longest day of the year?
